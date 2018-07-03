FRESNO COUNTY

Deputies looking for suspects after shooting in Malaga leaves one person injured

Deputies are looking for suspects connected to a shooting that happened in Malaga. (KFSN)

MALAGA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Deputies are looking for suspects connected to a shooting that happened in Malaga.

Deputies were informed about the shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center. It happened around nine in the area of Ward and Olney.

The victim was hit in the right knee and is expected to be okay. Deputies were called back to the scene after getting some information about the shooting from the victim.

Sgt. Edward Mayo with the Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office said, "We have two different shell casings as I mentioned before. Who the actual shooters were, we are still attempting to get that information."

Deputies said numerous shell casings were found at the location. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
