MADERA COUNTY

Deputies looking for suspicious man who approached girl in Raymond

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a suspicious man who approached a teenage girl.

They say it happened on Sunday at 1:45 p.m., near the Raymond Post Office, as the girl was walking in the area.

The suspect asked if she wanted a ride and when she denied the offer, he demanded the teen to get in the car. She became frightened and ran away, hiding in a nearby backyard.

He drove off and is unidentified at this time. The suspect vehicle is described as a brown or gold midsize SUV.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who has more information to call 559-675-7770.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspect profileinvestigationmadera countyCaliforniaMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News