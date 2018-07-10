U.S. & WORLD

NC woman accused of biting boyfriend after he changed TV channel

LEXINGTON, N.C. --
A Lexington woman is accused of repeatedly biting her boyfriend after he changed the channel while she was watching television.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office responded to the call Saturday afternoon.

When officials arrived, they found Brandon McDowell with bite marks on the left side of his neck, forearm, and the inside of his upper left arm, WGHP reports.

He also had a red mark on his chest where his girlfriend allegedly hit him.

McDowell told authorities he walked into the bedroom where his girlfriend, 21-year-old Abby Nicole Saunders, was watching television and changed the channel.

He said she then became irritated and attacked him.

Saunders was arrested and charged with assault.
