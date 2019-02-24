PLANE CRASH

Deputies recover all victims' bodies in Tehachapi Mountains plane crash

The aircraft was reported overdue on Thursday night and on Friday morning, officials announced that it had crashed in a remote area - covered in several feet of snow.

UPDATE:

Kern County Sheriff's deputies have recovered all three victims' bodies after a twin-engine Beechcraft crashed in the Tehachapi Mountains.

Original story below.
______________________________________________

The Kern County Sheriff's Office continues its search for two people on Saturday, after a twin-engine Beechcraft crashed in the Tehachapi Mountains, killing at least one person.

The aircraft was reported overdue on Thursday night and on Friday morning, officials announced that it had crashed in a remote area - covered in about five feet of snow.

They believe the plane had a flight plan of San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles.

They believe three people were on board the private plane, but so far they've only located one body. No one is believed to have survived the crash.

The identity of the located victim has not been confirmed.

The FAA and the NTSB have arrived at the crash scene and are working with deputies on the investigation.

Officials said Search and Rescue operations will not continue after dark due to dangerous conditions.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
