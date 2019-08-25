rescue

Deputies rescuing injured hiker in Sierra National Forest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are responding to reports of an injured hiker in the Sierra National Forest.

Rescue crews are searching for the hiker in the area of Greys Mountain northeast of Yosemite Forks. Officials with the sheriff's office say cell service in the area is weak, hindering deputies' ability to contact the hiker.

The hiker's condition and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

