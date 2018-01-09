U.S. & WORLD

North Carolina man accused of stealing stepdaughter's puppy, selling it for drugs

DUDLEY, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man has been arrested after deputies said he sold his stepdaughter's puppy in exchange for drugs.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 1 an 8-week-old Yorkie puppy was reported stolen from a home on Club Knolls Road.

Following an investigation, detectives found that 41-year-old Christopher O'Neal Eakes had taken the puppy from his own home and sold it for drugs.

Eakes was arrested on Monday and charged with larceny of a dog.

He was booked under a $2,500.00 unsecured bond.

It is unclear if the dog was returned to its rightful owner.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugstheftpuppybuzzworthyu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News