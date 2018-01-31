Deputies search for man who was wearing a backpack sprayer when he robbed a Walgreens in Hilmar

An unusual armed robbery of a Walgreen's in Hilmar has authorities looking for a man with a backpack sprayer.According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Walgreens last Thursday after an employee had called and said they had just been robbed. Employees said a man wearing a white colored disposable jumpsuit, dust mask, a blue and white colored baseball hat, and sunglasses walked into the store with a backpack sprayer.Authorities said the man walked back towards the pharmacy and showed the staff a handgun in his waistband and demanded all the cash. The man then left in his pickup truck headed towards Turlock. The truck was described as a newer model Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Z71 crew cab pick-up.If you have any information about this crime please contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 209-385-7472.