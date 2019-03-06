Deputies search for suspect who slammed into patrol car while avoiding authorities in West Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man wanted on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Deputies say he tried to avoid authorities when he crashed into a deputy's patrol car near Pleasant Avenue and Floradora Avenue.
The deputy inside that car was not injured
At this time, deputies are still looking for the suspect and roadways in the area are blocked off.
This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
