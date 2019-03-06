Deputies search for suspect who slammed into patrol car while avoiding authorities in West Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man wanted on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Deputies say he tried to avoid authorities when he crashed into a deputy's patrol car near Pleasant Avenue and Floradora Avenue.

The deputy inside that car was not injured

At this time, deputies are still looking for the suspect and roadways in the area are blocked off.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fresno county sheriff departmentfresno police departmentpolice
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
New technology could help detectives find 1994 murder suspect
Storm hits the South Valley creating hazardous roads
Kids Day 2019
No jail time for man who helped cover up Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Bodyguard for exotic dancers killed while collecting a debt at motel
Man wanted in Fresno murder investigation arrested in Washington
Rain could pose problems in mountain areas during fire season
Show More
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
Mariposa residents brace for storm after weekend of floods
Woman gets 12 years for identity theft through documents taken from trash
Suspect in $1 million Apple Store heists appears in Fresno court
Santa Anita suspends racing indefinitely after 21st horse dies
More TOP STORIES News