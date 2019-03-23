Do you know them? Deputies searching for burglary suspects caught on camera

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for three men suspected of breaking into two local businesses.Deputies report the burglaries happened early Tuesday morning.Surveillance footage shows three men breaking through the window of Buzz's Drive-In in Goshen. Authorities say less than an hour later, the three men were caught on security footage using a pry bar to break into Charro's Express Mexican Restaurant in Pixley.Deputies say the suspects stole money and drove a four-door Sedan. They believe the vehicle was last seen getting onto northbound Highway 99.If you have any information or can identify the suspects, you're asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.