Deputies searching for family of woman who died at Porterville hotel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's officials are looking for the family of a woman who died at a Porterville hotel last month.Deputies say they found Mary Lea Rhoads at the Sequoia Motel on North Main Street on June 13. They say Rhoads appeared to have died from natural causes, and they did not find evidence of foul play.The Tulare County Coroner's Office is looking for Rhoads relatives. Anyone with information is asked to contact 559-687-7000.