MERCED COUNTY

Deputies seize 100 marijuana plants after a man was shot in Merced County

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooting in the North Valley leaves one man in the hospital and during the investigation, deputies seize dozens of marijuana plants. (KFSN)

By
STEVINSON, Calif. (KFSN) --
A shooting in the North Valley leaves one man in the hospital and during the investigation, deputies seized dozens of marijuana plants.

The victim in the shooting was taken to a Modesto hospital and at last check was in critical condition. Deputies are still trying to figure out what exactly led to this shooting.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 7:30 Tuesday night at a home in Stevinson. Deputies got a call of possible shots fired. When they got to the area deputies saw a man shot in the stomach laying in the driveway. He was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect was still on the property and arrested. Two other people were detained for questioning.

As deputies began their investigation they found a large marijuana grow on the property. Officials said from the look of it there was possibly 100 plants.

This property was already on Merced County's radar. Before the shooting happened the sheriff spotted the grow from a helicopter and was going to have the marijuana eradication team issue a warrant for the property.

The Sheriff's Office said they have been out to the home numerous times in the past-- including to remove marijuana plants.

Outdoor grows are illegal in Merced County. Residents are only allowed to grown six indoor plants and they must be fully enclosed in a secure structure.

As for the shooting, deputies are still working to figure out the relationship between the victim and suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmarijuanapot bustmerced countyStevinson
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News