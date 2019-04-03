Crime & Safety

Deputies seize more than 18,000 marijuana plants in Merced County

In just a week, deputies with the Merced County Sheriff's Office seized thousands of marijuana plants from seven different locations.

According to the Sheriff's office, deputies eradicated 18,514 marijuana plants and clones, 9 pounds of finished product, two firearms and stolen 2015 Sting Ray Corvette.

Sheriff Vern Warnke says his department will continue to enforce the cultivation laws that were put in place starting in 2018.

The Sheriff says all outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and will be dealt with immediately and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

According to state law, you are only allowed to grow six plants indoors.
