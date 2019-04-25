groping

Deputies: Visalia man arrested for groping 6-year-old as she gets off school bus

(Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man is in custody after sheriff's officials say he groped a 6-year-old girl as she got off a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Avenue 326 and Lincoln Road. A witness flagged down a deputy and provided information on the suspect, who has been identified as Luis Roque.

Sheriff's officials say Roque is known to deputies who patrol the area. He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of lewd acts upon a child.
