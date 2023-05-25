Suspect shot and killed by Fresno County deputies in Caruthers identified

A suspect who was armed with knives has died after he was shot by Fresno County Sheriff's deputies in Caruthers on Tuesday evening.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect who was armed with knives and shot and killed by Fresno County deputies has been identified.

Authorities have identified the man as 59-year-old Daimar Lopez, and the search is now on for his family.

Officials say it was reported that Lopez was trying to get students to leave their sports practice at the Caruthers Fairgrounds.

After walking further down the street, detectives say he took out a different knife and tried to stab a parent who approached him.

When deputies arrived, they say they tried to get Lopez to drop his knife but he refused.

During the confrontation, officials say the suspect took a large knife out of his back pocket and started to charge at three deputies.

Three deputies eventually fired their guns after trying to use bean bag rounds, striking Lopez multiple times and killing him.

Anyone with more information on the incident or Lopez's family is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.