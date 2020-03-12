officer involved shooting

Fresno County deputy hit by bullet from own gun after being attacked by man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an intense scene in Fresno County as investigators and their units flooded the neighborhood surrounding 6th St. and Mayfair Dr. south.

Crime scene tape blocked traffic at First and McKinley for almost five hours as detectives pieced together the events that led to a sheriff's deputy getting injured by gunfire.

"He took a fighting stance immediately when the deputy contacted him and attacked the deputy right away," says Fresno County Sheriff's Office PIO Tony Botti.

Initially dispatched to a domestic violence call, the deputy noticed the suspect acting strangely. It's unclear whether he was related to the call.

"The reporting party couldn't see what was going on, so when the deputy arrived, he didn't know who to look for," says Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. "There was no description of the person."

The deputy was rushed to CRMC where he was greeted by a show of support from fellow deputies, investigators and Sheriff Mims.

"We're a family, and anytime we have something like this happen, whether it's on-duty or off-duty, we pull together," Sheriff Mims said.

That support extends to his family as well.

"We have an employee assistance program, peer counselors and the department altogether," Sheriff Mims said.

It was an off-duty sheriff's deputy who was able to take the suspect into custody.

Investigators haven't released the name of the suspect, only saying he's a wanted parolee in his 20's.
