CRIME

Deputy shoots, kills man after he injured another deputy with a machete

By and Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Department says one of their officers shot and killed a man with a machete, saving the life of another deputy.

The shooting happened near Road 124 and Dennison drive in Orosi.

The suspect is identified as 26-year old Anthony Trujillo.

At around 3:50 pm, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call, where family members say Trujillo was acting erratically.

Deputies walked towards the suspect's room at the home and told him to exit.

They say he came out of the bedroom and had a large machete-style knife in his hands and had raised it above his head.

That started a fight between the suspect and deputies. According to the deputies, Trujillo struck one of the deputies with the machete on his head and upper torso. That's when another deputy opened fire, hitting Trujillo. He died at the scene.

The injured deputy is being treated for non-life threatening wounds.



Per protocol, the incident will be being investigated by another agency, the Visalia Police Department.

