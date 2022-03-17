Former Bulldogs Derek Carr, Davante Adams to reunite as Adams traded to Las Vegas Raiders: ESPN

They've always looked good together in a black uni 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BVUEdny2kj — Fresno State Football 🧸 (@FresnoStateFB) March 17, 2022

From @FresnoStateFB ➡️@Raiders? @derekcarrqb all in and ready to recruit @tae15adams when the time comes. I think we all want to see Adams, Carr, and @jakehaener10 battle on the course 😂 @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/BogxTgZKp8 — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) June 28, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A blockbuster trade in the NFL will reunite former Fresno State Bulldogs Davante Adams and Derek Carr in Las Vegas.ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Green Bay Packers are trading Adams to the Raiders for draft picks.Carr and Adams played together on the Bulldogs in 2012 and 2013, winning the Mountain West in 2013.The two have shared a relationship off the field since their days in Fresno."It would be a dream to play with him (Carr)," Adams told ABC30's Bri Mellon in an interview last summer.Adams is coming off a season as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, finishing with over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns.EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.