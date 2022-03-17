fresno state bulldogs

Former Bulldogs Derek Carr, Davante Adams to reunite as Adams traded to Las Vegas Raiders: ESPN

By Matthew Cardenas
Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr recruitment comments

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A blockbuster trade in the NFL will reunite former Fresno State Bulldogs Davante Adams and Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Green Bay Packers are trading Adams to the Raiders for draft picks.


Carr and Adams played together on the Bulldogs in 2012 and 2013, winning the Mountain West in 2013.



The two have shared a relationship off the field since their days in Fresno.

"It would be a dream to play with him (Carr)," Adams told ABC30's Bri Mellon in an interview last summer.




Adams is coming off a season as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, finishing with over 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns.

