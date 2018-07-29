Detectives bust illegal marijuana grow near Porterville

Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Porterville Police Department detectives shut down an illegal marijuana grow Sunday morning.Authorities from both agencies were looking for suspects who are on the run in the area of Avenue 145 and Road 193 in Poplar.When officers arrived they noticed the front door of the residence open.After going into a home detectives discovered 250 live marijuana plants, an unregistered assault rifle, ammunition and a pistol.Four men were arrested. Deputies say, Hildalgo de la Cruz Nova, 40, and Manuel Cruz, 19, are still in custody.