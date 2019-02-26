homicide

Detectives identify homicide victim found on side of road near Fowler

EMBED <>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found on the side of the road south of Fowler.

By
Updated 43 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Along acres of Fresno County farmland and rows of almond trees, detectives spent much of the day searching for clues after the body of a man was found on the side of the road near Fowler and Springfield.

Deputies have identified the victim as 18-year-old Jose Vasquez of Selma. He had been shot multiple times.

A Fowler school bus driver called deputies just after 7 a.m. after he saw something on the side of the road that looked like a body.

Investigators are now determining why Vasquez might've been in the area.

According to the Sheriff's Office, early indications say the victim was shot there and left for dead rather than transporting the body from another location.

"It doesn't look like the suspect or suspects put a lot of effort into hiding the body it must've been a quick thing where they wanted to get rid of him and them take off themselves," Botti said.

A lack of witnesses could hamper the investigation.

There are not many homes in the area where this crime took place.

"Once we identify who this victim this find out where he was last and any enemies he might've had and from there we could draw some better conclusions," Botti said.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfowlerhomicide investigationhomicidesuspicious death
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Prime suspect in Tulare homicide arrested during search warrant
Selma homicide punishment leaves victim's family unsatisfied
Couple hired PI to monitor son now accused of killing them
Family begs for answers in Merced father's suspicious death
TOP STORIES
City officials work to protect businesses, historic buildings after Madera fire
Updated an hour ago
Police discover honey oil lab at Clovis home
Updated an hour ago
New bill would lower blood alcohol content limit for CA drivers
Updated 13 minutes ago
UCSF Fresno receives more than $3 million grant
Updated 10 minutes ago
Bill would let CA drivers register vehicle every other year
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
Updated 2 hours ago
Clovis bar brewing up hops for heroes
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
'We'll pick up the pieces and go from there:' Fire rages through Madera mini-mall
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Dog dies after being beaten in break-in, couple says
Top Catholic church leader convicted of sex abuse
73 dead coyotes found behind NC subdivision
More TOP STORIES News