Detectives investigating deadly stabbing of 19-year-old man in Tulare

Detectives with the Tulare Police Department are investigating the deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old man.Police were called to a home near West Beaumont Avenue and North Denair Street Saturday night for reports of an assault.When officers arrived they found the 19-year-old had been stabbed multiple times.Officers and medical personnel immediately rendered aid but the man was pronounced dead on scene.Investigators are activley working this case and have served multiple search warrants within Tulare County.If you have any information on the case please contact either:-Detective Cabello at (559) 685-2300 Ext: 2155-Detective Muller at (559) 685-2300 Ext. 2157