Detectives investigating suspicious death in rural Madera County

Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death in a rural part of the county.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the body of a man was found Friday morning near an abandoned house in the area of Avenue 9 and Road 22.

When deputies arrived they located the body and saw the man had visible injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says it will be conducting a thorough investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.
