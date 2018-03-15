KINGS COUNTY

Detectives looking for man who tried to rob big winner at Tachi Palace Casino

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Detectives in Kings County are looking for a man they say tried to rob someone near Tachi Palace Casino. Authorities say the suspect intentionally crashed into the victim's car in order to get what he wanted.

The crash happened near the intersection of Jersey Avenue and Highway 41. When the victim got out of his car to inspect for damage, detectives say the suspect was pointing a gun at him.

"At that point, he demanded his money," said Kings County Detective Christopher Martin. "The victim stated 'I don't have any money, I'll give you my wallet,' to which the suspect stated, 'I saw you get the money at the casino.'"

There was a scuffle, during which the suspect dropped his gun. That's when the victim got into his car and drove away, but not before the suspect could fire a shot, hitting the victim's tire.

Detectives started their investigation and quickly learned the suspect had been stalking the victim at the casino, who had won a large amount of money.

"He had no clue, when we went back and reviewed the video footage, he was actually followed for approximately 30 minutes within the casino," Martin said.

He even followed him into a bathroom, detectives say, and finally, out to the parking lot. The sheriff's office says the suspect was likely driving a newer white Nissan Altima.

Authorities are asking for help identifying him, and are also warning people to be careful when handling lots of cash.



"You don't know the kind of folks you're going to come across, so be cognizant of your surroundings and aware of what's going on," Martin said. "And know that if you're cashing out a large sum of money that you need to be aware of that."

If you think you recognize the suspect, call the Kings County Sheriff's Office at 559-852-4603. They think he's between 25 and 30-years-old, around 5 10', and 170 pounds.
