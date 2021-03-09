Detectives searching for information in October shooting of 82-year-old man

Detectives say they found Merced Sanchez dead outside of a vehicle on October 12 last year. Investigators believe someone arrived onto his property and shot the victim in the torso.
Sheriff's officials say they discovered a marijuana garden on Sanchez's property and believe that may have been a factor in his murder.
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office does not yet have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to file a report by calling 559-600-8221.
Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.