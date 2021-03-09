Detectives searching for information in October shooting of 82-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Months after an 82-year-old man was found shot to death in Fresno County, sheriff's detectives are asking anyone with information about the murder to come forward.Detectives say they found Merced Sanchez dead outside of a vehicle on October 12 last year. Investigators believe someone arrived onto his property and shot the victim in the torso.Sheriff's officials say they discovered a marijuana garden on Sanchez's property and believe that may have been a factor in his murder.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office does not yet have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to file a report by calling 559-600-8221.