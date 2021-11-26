14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local teenager is Taking Action by giving back to the community this Thanksgiving by providing meals for more than 25 families.
In what has turned into an annual event called Friendsgiving food giveaway, one 14-year-old hopes to inspire other kids to volunteer.
Devin Cornell is helping make Thanksgiving a little brighter for a number of families this year
"We cooked 27 full Thanksgiving meals for families in the Dickey Park neighborhood area," said Cornell.
Families for the Thanksgiving giveaway were selected after Cornell and his team of volunteers went door to door last month in one Central Fresno neighborhood.
This the 5th year in a row the 14-year-old has provided entire turkey meals for families in need.
"We got a sponsorship for $2,500 from NOW Orthodontics, we also got some donations earlier this year and we had some funds left over from last year that we saved for this event."
Cornell summoned family and friends to help cook the meals and get them ready for today's giveaway.
More than two dozen families, including Tiara Flores, were gifted the Thanksgiving feast.
"It takes the stress off of everything," Flores said.
Earlier this year, Cornell and his non-profit Friends.giving put together several back-to-school drives to help fellow students.
Thursday's food giveaway took place at Dickey Park -- where turkey sandwich lunches were also provided for those who did need an entire feast.
As for what's next -- the Sanger West Freshman wants to provide Christmas gifts for kids
"For our Christmas event, it's going to be stockings. We're going to be collecting toys and putting those toys in the stockings and giving it away to kids," said Cornell.
If you would like to help, visit their website.
