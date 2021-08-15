Fresno teen hosts 'back to school' giveaway, accepting donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno teen is finding ways to give back to the community but he needs your help."They're going to grab their bags, we're going to give them notepads, pencils, highlighters and a water bottle too," said Friends.Giving founder Devin Cornell.On Saturday, Cornell and a group of volunteers didn't let the heat stop them from passing out backpacks and school supplies at Feed the Sheep Ministries Church."We're hosting a carnival and 'back to school' event in hopes to get backpacks and school supplies out to children who might need them," said volunteer Jace Hawkins.The carnival included food, fun, games and all the 'back to school' necessities."It makes us happy to see the kids smile when they get the toys, the backpacks, it makes our day too," said Cornell.Devin Cornell started his philanthropic organization Friends.Giving four years ago to make a difference in the community."Our motto is you don't have to be big to make a big impact," said Cornell.This is just the start. The group collects and distributes school necessities year round."We have a list of items we're always accepting," added Cornell. "It's going to be water bottles, kids clothes, toys, books, Santa's stockings, and backpacks."They're taking donations on Venmo and the Cash App."It helps us," added Cornell. "It boosts our confidence knowing that people are donating."You can support Friends.giving on Venmo @Rajashree-Cornell or on the Cashapp at $RajashreeCornell.