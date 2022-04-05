special election

Voters to choose who will fill Congressional seat once held by Devin Nunes

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters in parts of Fresno and Tulare counties will head to the polls Tuesday for the special election to fill California's 22nd Congressional District, formerly held by Devin Nunes.

Nunes left the House of Representatives in January so he could lead former President Donald Trump's new social media company.

Now voters will choose among six candidates who will complete the rest of his term.

The four Republicans in the race include Connie Conway, Elizabeth Heng, Michael Maher and Matt Stoll.

The Democratic candidates are Eric Garcia and Lourin Hubbard.

A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win. If none of them get a majority, then the top two will go to a runoff election that coincides with the state's primary election on June 7.

Some politicians are calling this special election bizarre because whoever wins the seat will only serve for a few months.

All voters received a mail-in ballot.

If you want to vote in person, the polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm.

More TOP STORIES News