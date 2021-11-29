fatal crash

2 teens were in hit-and-run car that killed Fresno State student, authorities say

Authorities received information from a family member of a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl that the two were in the Lexus.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has identified two teenagers as people of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old Fresno State student.

Devan Nicole Elayda stepped out of her car and onto the eastbound lane of Highway 180 near Cedar Avenue early on Saturday morning when she was hit by a passing driver.

The driver left the scene after the accident, but officers have identified the car that hit her as a silver Lexus.

Later, they received information from a family member of a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl that the two were in that Lexus at the time of the crash.

The two are now suspects in the investigation.

Officers have recovered the Lexus.

Authorities do not know which one of the teens was allegedly driving and whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

They say the driver of the car is facing charges of felony hit-and-run and the passenger could also face charges for not reporting the crash.

If you have any information about the crash, please contact the California Highway Patrol at (559) 262-0400 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

Fresno State's administration sent out a message to the campus community on Monday afternoon. The message said, in part:

"Our hearts are with Devan's family and friends and our Fresno State community who are feeling the loss from this tragic accident. Devan was a senior majoring in criminology - forensics behavioral sciences option."

Students who needed support were urged to reach out to the school's counseling center and avail of its resources.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family.

