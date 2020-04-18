Coronavirus

Homeland Security warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants grocery stores, gas stations and even COVID-19 testing sites to be aware that they could be targeted, though such an event may be unlikely.
By
As businesses across the country remain closed and big events are canceled for the foreseeable future, federal authorities are warning of the potential for terrorists to strike inside the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security wants grocery stores, gas stations and even COVID-19 testing sites to be aware that they could be targeted, though such an event may be unlikely.

"Now is the time to engage community businesses and other stakeholders to encourage vigilance and awareness," the DHS's assistant director for infrastructure protection, Brian Harrell, said in a statement to ABC News.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Harrell's division within the DHS, on Friday issued a nationwide notice saying law enforcement to should remain "alert for potential individuals triggered by the pandemic to inflict further harm."

While there is "currently no imminent or credible threats," the alert noted that there has been an increase in online hate speech "intended to incite violence and/or use the ongoing situation as an excuse to inflict hate."

As venues and "public gathering areas" remain closed, the alert stated that environments for a potential threat have shifted "to COVID-19 mobile screening stations, gas stations, still-open houses of worship, grocery stores, and other retailers that have been approved to do business."

"If they're terrorists, they're usually looking for some place where they're going to cause a lot of mayhem, death and destruction,"said Hal Kempfer with Global risk Intelligence Planning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
department of homeland securityterror threatcoronavirusgas stationu.s. & worldgrocery storeterror attack
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News