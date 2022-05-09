mother's day

Forget a gift for mom? May 10 offers 2nd chance as Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala celebrate mothers

EMBED <>More Videos

Día De Las Madres set for May 10 as Mexico celebrates mothers

On Sunday, many moms were spoiled on their special day, but Tuesday is another opportunity when Mexico and other Latin American cultures celebrate mothers.

University of Southern California Professor Natalia Molina says Día de la Madre, or Mother's Day, is always on May 10 in Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala -- all of which have large populations in SoCal.

"It can be an all-day celebration where everyone is welcome. Your individual family, your nuclear family, your extended family," Professor Molina said.

EMBED More News Videos

The Mother's Day celebrations continue May 10 for several Latin American countries with Dia De Las Madres. In honor of the holiday, the California Flower Mall in downtown L.A. has extended hours.



Everyone is encouraged to spend the day with their mom, grandmother or an aunt no matter what day of the week that might be -- as long as it's May 10.

"You might have a communal meal that involves something large like slaughtering a pig," Molina said. "It's really, really fun. It's almost like Christmas."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymexicomexicolatinalatinomexicanfamilymother's daymothers day
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Mom of twins, her surrogate get a surprise celebration on 'GMA'
Best Mother's Day 2022 Gifts Under $50
16 Must-Have Star Wars Products
TOP STORIES
More controversial social media posts involving FUSD students found
Gas prices jump to new record highs
Valley high school senior gets accepted to 4 Ivy League Schools
Fresno man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator
Student sues CUSD after alleged assault in Clovis West locker room
Charges dropped against Hanford woman who had stillborn baby
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Show More
Airhorn saves pregnant Oakland store owner from attack
Dems prepare to force vote to legalize abortion
NASA's InSight lander records 'monster earthquake' on Mars
Visalia community supporting businesses impacted by fire
Multiple people displaced after Clovis apartment complex fire
More TOP STORIES News