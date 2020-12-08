new year's eve

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 to feature returning hosts Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter & Ciara

This year's show, which marks the 49th anniversary of "New Year's Rockin' Eve," will feature more than five and a half hours of performances
By Danny Clemens

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara are all returning as hosts for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC. (Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Jeff Neira/ABC; Mitch Haaseth/ABC)

NEW YORK -- Familiar faces are returning later this month to ring in the new year during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC.

This year's host lineup, announced Tuesday morning, includes Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter and Ciara. Porter, who hosted from New Orleans last year, will join Seacrest and Hale in New York's Times Square this year while Ciara will host once again from Los Angeles.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest, returning to host for the 16th year, said in a news release. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

Producers say this year's show, which marks the franchise's 49th anniversary, will feature more than five and a half hours of performances. Performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Jessie James Decker will also reprise her role as the show's Powerball correspondent. Just after midnight, she'll reveal Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year.

The show will be a broadcast event that is closed to the public this year.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
