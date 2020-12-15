new year's eve

Jennifer Lopez to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC: See who else is performing

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" includes performances from Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and more.
By Danny Clemens
NEW YORK -- 2020 has been a year like no other, but it's going to end on a high note: with a performance from Jennifer Lopez.

J. Lo will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, performing in Times Square right before the ball drop that will usher in 2021.

Billy Porter, who will pull double duty as a host, is slated to reunite with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance in New York. The two previously collaborated on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," for which Lauper wrote music. Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmie Allen will also perform in Times Square.

Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton will perform "Auld Lang Syne" from New Orleans where Big Freedia is hosting the Central Time Zone countdown.

Additional performers include Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus, Doja Cat, Maluma, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, En Vogue, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Brandy, and Iann Dior and 24kGoldn.

Producers say this year's show, which marks the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" franchise's 49th anniversary, will feature more than five and a half hours of performances. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

SEE ALSO: Seacrest says Bidens will give 'their last interview of the year' on NYRE
EMBED More News Videos

Ryan Seacrest appeared on "GMA" to talk about "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" and announced that president-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year."



Beyond performances, president-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year" in Times Square.

In addition to Porter and Big Freedia, this year's previously announced host lineup includes returning favorites Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Ciara. Porter, who hosted from New Orleans last year, will join Seacrest and Hale in New York's Times Square this year while Ciara will host once again from Los Angeles.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest, returning to host for the 16th year, said previously in a news release. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

Jessie James Decker will reprise her role as the show's Powerball correspondent. Just after midnight, she'll reveal Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year.

The show will be a broadcast event that is closed to the public this year.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's evetelevisionabcryan seacrestotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S EVE
The best of the New York Times 'Year in Photos'
90 arrested, 900 given warnings at 'super-spreader' Calif. New Year's parties
Pets could be the key to sticking to New Year's resolutions
Happy New Year's Eve! World says 'goodbye' to 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News