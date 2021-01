Jennifer Lopez to headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC: See who else is performing

EMBED >More News Videos Ryan Seacrest appeared on "GMA" to talk about "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" and announced that president-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year."

NEW YORK -- 2020 has been a year like no other, but it's going to end on a high note: with a performance from Jennifer Lopez.J. Lo will headline "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC, performing in Times Square right before the ball drop that will usher in 2021.Billy Porter, who will pull double duty as a host, is slated to reunite with Cyndi Lauper for a duet performance in New York. The two previously collaborated on the Broadway hit "Kinky Boots," for which Lauper wrote music. Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmie Allen will also perform in Times Square.Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton will perform "Auld Lang Syne" from New Orleans where Big Freedia is hosting the Central Time Zone countdown.Additional performers include Nelly, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Cyrus, Doja Cat, Maluma, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, En Vogue, Ella Mai, Lewis Capaldi, Brandy, and Iann Dior and 24kGoldn.Producers say this year's show, which marks the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" franchise's 49th anniversary, will feature more than five and a half hours of performances. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.Beyond performances, president-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year" in Times Square.In addition to Porter and Big Freedia, this year's previously announced host lineup includes returning favorites Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale and Ciara. Porter, who hosted from New Orleans last year, will join Seacrest and Hale in New York's Times Square this year while Ciara will host once again from Los Angeles."2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest, returning to host for the 16th year, said previously in a news release. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."Jessie James Decker will reprise her role as the show's Powerball correspondent. Just after midnight, she'll reveal Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year.The show will be a broadcast event that is closed to the public this year.