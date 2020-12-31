entertainment

Sandy Kenyon sits down with Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale to dish on Rockin' Eve 2021

New York City -- Instead of the massive crowds watching a night of performances before the giant ball drops to ring in 2021, a small group of essential workers will be the special guests who attend "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration in Times Square.

Co-hosts Ryan Seacrest, in his 16th year at the helm, and Lucy Hale, back for her second year, promise the spirit of the night will still be alive, and yes, there will be confetti, they told ABC7's Sandy Kenyon in the latest installment of his streaming series, "The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon."

Guest appearances include Jennifer Lopez, Machine Gun Kelly, Cyndi Lauper, and Billy Porter.

President-Elect Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will also deliver a message during their final interview of 2020.

Watch "The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon" above, and for a better experience on your TV set, make sure you enjoy "The Sitdown" on ABC7NY's free streaming apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. Search "ABC 7 New York" in your device's app store and start streaming today.

And don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew year's eveentertainmenttimes squareryan seacrestnew year's day
ENTERTAINMENT
No winners: Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
'Call Your Mother' premieres starring Kyra Sedgwick
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News