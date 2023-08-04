Dine and Dish: Blossom Trail Cafe in Sanger

A drive through the country can often bring a nice change of pace, and that applies to food as well.

The Blossom Trail Cafe at Belmont and Academy in Sanger is surrounded by farmland.

For owner John Napoli, the approach is simple

"Give me quality, give me quantity, more than anything, give me good service," said Napoli.

An army of cooks keeps the orders coming.

Regulars like Dan Villanueva have their favorites.

"The chile verde. That's my go-to when I want to come to eat," said Villanueva.

Chile Verde with beans, eggs and tortillas is a great place to start.

Napoli is a lively 76-year-old who speaks four languages.

He was born in Rome.

When Napoli bought the cafe 14 years ago, Monte McMurtry came with the place.

"When I come in I make the first pot of coffee, so I come in with the first cooks," said McMurty.

"It gives me something to do. Who wants to hire an 86-year-old anyway?"

Some folks come for the Black Angus beef burgers.

The plates are so filling that you may have to save some for later.

