Dine and Dish: Chuck's BBQ in Clovis

Barbecue has always been the perfect way to bring together family and friends.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The meats at Chuck's BBQ at Ashlan and Willow avenues in Clovis are smoked and slowly cooked Kansas City style.

The tri-tip is smoked for four and a half hours. The St. Louis smoked rib, which falls right off the bone, is smoked for three hours.

"My dad perfected it and the smoke and the tenderness that really is a unique flavor and it's just something you won't find anywhere else," Jenny Evans said.

Jenny Evan's father, Kansas City native Chuck Evans, died in July of 2023.

Regulars like former NFL star Lorenzo Neal offered their condolences to Jenny, who helped open her father open Chuck's BBQ two years ago.

"Being a daddy's girl, whatever dad did I wanted to do so he really just paved the way for me," Jenny Evans said. "The process, the patience, the knowledge, everything came from him."

Jenny believes one of the great things about barbeque is that it's a community food.

And her community is vocal when its comes to Chuck's BBQ. The split chicken is one of many fan favorites.

"Everything that we do is homemade with love. We have our mac and cheese, our garlic mashed potatoes and potato salad. All my recipes," Jenny Evans said.

Jenny and staff continue to cater events while running Chuck and Jenny's BBQ and Smokehouse.

Making sure her Dad would be proud she has continued the family tradition.

"It's sad. I'll find myself cooking and I really miss him and things that we did together but now I think that is amazing that he left behind such a great legacy," Jenny Evans said.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.