Dine and Dish: Colorado Grill

Colorado Grill at Blackstone and Herndon in north Fresno has been stacking 'em high for 25 years.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Colorado Grill at Blackstone and Herndon in north Fresno has been stacking 'em high for 25 years.

General Manager Quawhan Phillips is better known as "Q." Q also stands for "quality."

"They can expect good food, good service and definitely a unique experience," he said. "We're definitely still a throwback."

A group from San Joaquin Memorial came to celebrate the end of finals.

"I got a double big with meat, cheese and bacon, skinny fries and an Oreo shake," says Max Mendes. "It's the go-to every single time."

My favorite has always been the CG Western Burger, which comes with BBQ sauce that flows off an onion ring as if it were a volcano.

It is a handful.

Q insisted I also have the Mile High.

This one is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

The Boulder Burger offers a much larger patty but for some folks, that's still not enough.

Over the years, Colorado Grill has added healthy options. But most customers love watching burgers come off the grill.

"Every burger's a masterpiece," Phillips said. "Every burger's important."

