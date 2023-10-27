Dine and Dish: Mainstreet Cafe in downtown Reedley

When you have a full house, you have to keep the dishes coming at Mainstreet Cafe in downtown Reedley.

Owner Angie Friend has been a friend to all for more than 30 years.

Someone is always ordering the California omelet.

"It's bacon, avocado and swiss cheese," Friend said.

This place is a community staple.

"Great family atmosphere, great staff and good food," says Sean Bautista. "Best breakfast in Reedley for a long, long time."

Bells and an alarm let you know it's lunchtime.

You can still find Angie's husband, Carroll, rolling dough and creating traditional favorites such as zwiebacks.

"He always tells everybody that he works for me," she said.

"They're really popular with German people and popular with my grandson, who's turning 15," Carroll said. "He'll come in after school and say, 'Grandpa, you got any zwieback?'"

Two decades ago, the cafe expanded as the Friends' bought the place next door.

They also remember how welcome they always feel here when they have a large piece of pie.

