Dine and Dish: El Jabalito Food Truck

We discovered some Filipino favorites served with a twist - inside of a Fresno food truck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deep-fried lumpia are among the first items people ask for at the El Jabalito Food Truck run by Chef Jake Alcoseba.

The egg rolls are filled with pork and are a staple in Filipino cuisine.

Born in Manila and raised in the Valley, Alcoseba cooked at several restaurants in the Philippines before returning to the US to continue his food journey.

"I'm cooking the majority for non-Filipinos, so it's kind of an introduction of what our food is," he said.

Ube is a sweet purple yam used in many desserts.

That is purple goodness cooking on the grill. It's a Filipino twist on French toast. Condensed milk is drizzled on top.

Alcoseba uses bread with a thicker cut to add some height to the dish.

He bought the truck from a woman who used to sell Filipino food and renamed it..

"It's called El Jabalito -- it's Spanish for 'The Little Boar.' The reason why I named it is pork is a big thing in Filipino cuisine."

Chef Jake was vegan for much of his life

If customers aren't sure about any dishes, Alcoseba draws on the wisdom of his grandmas and aunties.

"Like our lolas and titas say -- it's good," he said. "Just eat it."

