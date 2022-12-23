Dine and Dish: Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno

Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno is serving up delicious mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sizzle coming out of Southeast Fresno is drawing attention.

Mochilicious at Butler and Chestnut serves up donuts made with mochi.

They're shaped differently and taste differently.

"This dough actually contains rice flower, which gives it a chewy consistency," explained Tim In of Mochilicious.

Tim kept busy frosting eggnog donuts for the holiday crowd, but they come in many different flavors.

If you've never had a mochi donut, the texture is chewy and a little sticky, but very good.

"Right when they get in the door, they're happy. They walk out they're happy because they're full," said Jimmy In, co-owner of Mochilicious.

These mochi donuts aren't round. They're made this way so you can tear pieces off and share with friends and family.

"It's a traditional pon de ring, which originated from Brazil," said Tim.

Jimmy's wife came up with the business idea.

His late son, Nate, provides the inspiration. Nate died two years ago from a fentanyl overdose.

"I always talked to him about getting a business going so we could work together," Jimmy recalled.

Nate's presence is still felt at the business.

The shop also makes Korean hot dogs. The toppings include everything from ramen to frosted flakes.

Boba drinks and sweet teas are crafted to put a smile on your face