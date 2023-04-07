Dine and Dish: Genesis Bistro

Genesis Bistro in northeast Fresno is a place where you can take a little off the sides - and have a side of bruschetta.

"People who come into the salon don't realize, holy cow, you've got a bar and you've got a bistro," Owner Tom Leonard said.

Executive Chef Robert Payne's mushroom bruschetta with creamed goat cheese has been a hit.

"You have that sweetness to counterbalance and of course with the sautéed mushrooms, the heat from that melted in with the goat cheese," Payne said.

A full-service bar separates the two spacious areas.

"It would almost appear they are two uniquely different businesses," Leonard said.

You never know what Chef Robert will come up next in this "house of Payne."

The menu also has plenty of comfort food.

"It's a Baracoa taco. Slow-cooked beef and an assortment of herbs," Payne said. "With a cabbage slaw and an avocado crema."

"We also have a grilled shrimp taco that people tend to enjoy as well," Leonard said.

Leonard tapped pianist Nate Butler to recreate his favorite old spot in the Tower District.

"That was my model for the bistro - the Daily Planet. You could come in and get a great meal and listen to some nice music," Leonard said.

