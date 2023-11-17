Dine and Dish: Grandma Jane's Kitchen in Downtown Fresno

Sometimes the smallest eateries that draw a crowd can bring you the biggest surprises.

The restaurant is named in honor of Chef Marcial Gonzalez late grandma Jane.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The creations of Chef Marcial Gonzalez keep people coming back to Grandma Jane's Kitchen on E street in Fresno's Chinatown.

Customers can't get enough of the deep fried chicken and either sweet or savory waffles.

"That is actually probably my best seller. Chicken and waffle, especially as of late. People are coming in. Chicken and waffle, chicken and waffle," Marcial Gonzalez said. "Some days that's all we're selling. Chicken and waffles all day long."

The chicken is stacked high on the waffle but some people also come for the chilaquiles.

"Tortilla chips tossed in a red sauce with black beans, jalapeno aioli, shredded cheese, queso fresco, fresh pico de gallo," Gonzalez said.

"My grandmother is Mexican but she's from New Orleans so she had a little bit of creole, a little bit of southern," Marcial Gonzalez said.

"I'd have to say it's a home style. If you're gonna come in and eat here you're going to get a nice healthy portion," Marcial's Wife Michelle Gonzalez said. "I'd say it's like going to your grandma's house and having Sunday dinner."

Chef Marcial worked his way up the corporate restaurant ladder.

"I've been an executive chef at Ruth Chris steak house. I've been a sous chef at 13 Prime Steak," Marcial Gonzalez said.

A West Side burger always seems to be getting smashed on the grill. The burger slightly bites you back with the hot link and jalapeno aioli.

And to top it all off, bananas foster.

"French toast great, bananas great, caramel great," Marcial Gonzalez said.

"Not only is it the quality of the food but the portions are nice and big as well and most people leave needing a nap," Michelle Gonzalez said.

