Dine and Dish: Sabor Cocina Latina in Northwest Fresno

Chefs are forever striving to plate dishes that are both delicious and artistic at Sabor Cocina Latina in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chef Alberto Torres re-invented the menu at Sabor Cocina Latina at Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno.

"Our menu is Latin kitchen. That means we can have dishes from Mexico, Central, South America and the Caribbean," Co-owner Santos Arevalo said.

You may have had a chile relleno before but maybe not like this.

"When you come to Sabor, you definitely have to try the chile relleno. This is a one of a kind chile relleno," Torres said.

It is prepared open face.

"It's roasted poblano pepper. We stuffed it with melted cheese, chicken and sautéed veggies," Torres said.

The dish is then drizzled with a Mexican crema to add a little sweetness.

"This is the type of food you'll find in Mexico City," Torres said.

"They love it.They don't want to touch it because it's so beautiful," Arevalo laughs.

"I just feel like it's very culturally oriented that I feel familiar with so I feel like I'm at home," Sanger resident Belen Aceves said.

Sabor Cocina Latina moved to the Park Place at Palm and Nees in 2023 after eight years in another location.

The taquitos are the most popular appetizer. It's a chicken taquito in a purple corn tortilla with some green tomatillo sauce.

"You hear taquitos, you hear chile relleno, and people have the image of how they've eaten it all the time and then you bring this out and it's a totally different experience," Arevalo said.

"I love the cultural feel to it. It's really nice and clean and welcoming," Sanger resident Crystal Cardenas said.

Arevalo constantly comes up with colorful cocktails.

"We have mojitos, caipirinhas from Brazil. We have Colombian cumbia," Arevalo said.

The churrasco is a tender ribeye steak.

"We marinate it with panca marinade. It's a sauce that we make. Panca is a type of Peruvian pepper," Torres said.

The churrasco comes with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus. The sauce gives it a finishing touch you won't forget.

"That is a cilantro serrano sauce. Okay, that's where the kick comes from," Torres said.

And if you want to end on a sweet note.

"Homemade bread pudding with some vanilla ice cream and some chocolate sauce, berries and then we drizzle it with our horchata sauce," Torres said.

