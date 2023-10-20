You can't help but be mesmerized by all the colorful cakes and desserts at YAVA Bakery and Cafe at Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno.

Dine and Dish: YAVA Bakery and Cafe in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- You can't help but be mesmerized by all the colorful cakes and desserts at YAVA Bakery and Cafe at Palm and Nees in northwest Fresno.

"Cake is a huge industry, and you can go as wild as you can," says Co-Owner Abdallah Qawadri.

Customers have gone wild for the creations.

"We've had all the pastry, which is really good," says Charmaine Monisit. "And the cakes, they're delicious."

Yes, you can have your cake and eat it too.

I couldn't get enough of the strawberry-pistachio cake.

Qawadri says you can also enjoy freshly baked breads.

"We're Middle Eastern and these types of bakeries are French, so we kind of made this Middle Eastern twist with the French bakery," Qawadri said.

Some people stop by to have lunch.

"I've got here the eggplant salad," says Silva Kovalenko. "It's going to be mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese wedges and then shrimp on top with fried eggplant."

Some lunch plates feature an Asian flair - with teriyaki sauce.

So many different cultures are represented.

"It's all about bringing new flavors, so we did a lot of new things," Qawadri said. "We have a baklava latte. We have a baklava cheesecake, so we mix that all together and it came out really good."

Whether you need breakfast, lunch or dessert with a unique coffee blend, Yava Bakery and Cafe offers all of that - with a cool vibe.

"People like it, and we see a lot of repeat customers," Qawadri said.

