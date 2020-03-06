Dine and Dish

This Fresno restaurant's beloved burritos are made with handmade tortillas

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's all about the wrap when you talk about the burritos at Adrian's.

Not many eateries still make tortillas by hand.

But one go-to spot has been rolling them out for four decades.

Adrian's at 1st and Belmont is a small place with a big following.

Especially for its burritos.

"Chile Colorado, chile verde burrito and carne asada are really popular too. We have lengua and cabeza," says manager Yolanda Diaz.

They load 'em up, roll 'em up and move 'em out quickly.

What sets apart an Adrian's burrito from just about all others is the tortilla.

It's handmade and it's been that way for decades.

Watching relatives like Auntie Eneida quickly make stacks of tortillas is mesmerizing.

You can taste the difference in the soft tortillas. That's why people always come back.

"The handmade tortillas... you can't beat a Mexican burrito with the tortillas," said customer Roxanne Guajrado.

Handmade tortillas take time but Diaz says she and her four siblings couldn't break with family tradition.

"Because that's the key, that's something special for Adrian's - handmade tortillas," she says.

They go through two large pots of beans and four pots of rice a day.

By the time they open at seven, people are asking for breakfast burritos.

"Their burritos are top-notch, best in town," says customer Robert Keene. He says he likes to get the carne asada burrito.

Adrian's doesn't have any sitting areas. Customers just grab their grub to go.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnodine and dishmexicanrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DINE AND DISH
This Visalia restaurant's iconic chili dog is made from a secret 70-year-old recipe
Happy Hour starts early at this Fresno breakfast restaurant
This Fresno restaurant's yummy hot pots are the ultimate comfort food
This Clovis BBQ restaurant's giant burger is a meat lover's dream come true
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News