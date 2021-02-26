FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new drive-thru exhibit wants to take you back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the earth.
Jurassic Empire is heading to the Fresno Fairgrounds from March 4-7 and again from March 10-14.
The exhibit, which is also making stops in Salinas and Reno, is said to be the largest and most realistic dinosaur drive-thru in California. The journey will include over 60 moving, breathing and life-size dinosaurs.
General admission tickets start at $59 for cars carrying up to 7 people. There are also dinosaur surprise packs available for purchase that come with dinosaur gifts inside.
For ticket information, click here.
Fresno Fairgrounds to host Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit
DINOSAURS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News