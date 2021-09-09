Health & Fitness

Dinuba hospitals turning some away from ambulances due to limited resources

DINBUA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Dinuba is turning away some patients from ambulances as the area struggles with hospitals filling up and limited emergency resources.

City officials posted on social media telling people who call 911 they will not be transported by ambulance if they do not meet the criteria to be taken to an emergency room.

Area hospitals are said to be operating at disaster levels with limited patient bed capacity available.

Most hospital emergency departments are currently holding ICU patients.
