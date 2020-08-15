Man shot and killed in Dinuba, authorities looking for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Dinuba.Shortly after 11 pm, deputies received a call from a man who said his roommate had just been shot.When they arrived at the scene, they found the gunshot victim dead inside the home near Avenue 400 and Road 104.Deputies don't have a suspect description and homicide units spent the early hours of Saturday morning investigating the deadly shooting.Authorities have not identified the man killed.