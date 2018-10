Dinuba police are investigating a suspicious death.Officers found the body of a male on top of the roof of a former Save Mart building on East El Monte Way near Randle. They received a call from a grounds keeper Thursday afternoon after the person reported a foul odor in the area.Police say the man appears to be about 30 to 40 years old. They think he had been there for about one to two weeks.Anyone with information about this death is asked to call Dinuba Police.