Investigation underway following shooting at Tulare County party

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team
Sunday, July 16, 2023 10:33PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after deputies broke up a party in Dinuba.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a large party on Nebraska Avenue near Avenue 424 in Dinuba.

While breaking up the party and while people were leaving, shots were heard in the area.

Deputies found bullet shell casings in the roadway in front of the house but no victim.

Later, deputies were informed of a gunshot wound victim arriving at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives will be continuing the ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
