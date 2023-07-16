Investigation underway following shooting at Tulare County party

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after deputies broke up a party in Dinuba.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a large party on Nebraska Avenue near Avenue 424 in Dinuba.

While breaking up the party and while people were leaving, shots were heard in the area.

Deputies found bullet shell casings in the roadway in front of the house but no victim.

Later, deputies were informed of a gunshot wound victim arriving at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives will be continuing the ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.