Dinuba woman sentenced for practicing unlicensed dentistry out of her home

Tulare County deputies observed a dental chair and numerous dental supplies and equipment in one of the bedrooms, as well as an appointment book.The deputies were dispatched to the home of 57 year old Irma Cardenas' Dinuba home on October 23, 2016 after receiving a report of someone someone practicing dentistry there.Today in Department 3 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, Judge Nathan Leedy sentenced Irma Cardenas, age 57, of Dinuba, to 30 days in jail and 30 days of community service after she pleaded to one misdemeanor count of practicing dentistrywithout a license and one misdemeanor count of dissuading a witness.