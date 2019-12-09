Disabled dog's wheelchair stolen during car theft in LA

LOS ANGELES -- A search is on for a person who stole a car filled with disability supplies needed for a disabled Cocker Spaniel named Violet.

The car belonging to Violet's foster mother was stolen earlier this week in Los Angeles. The foster mother discovered her car had been stolen from her home's parking structure when she was leaving for work that morning.

Violet has a custom wheel cart, among other items, including special boots that protect her feet when they drag on the ground.

The disabled Cocker Spaniel is part of the Forever Foster program of the Camp Cocker Rescue.

Friends have re-ordered the needed items taken and are fundraising to pay for them.
